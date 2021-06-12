Letter: Blind loyalty to Trump proves fascism is already here

Regarding the letter “Trump and his backers might cause democracy to fail” (June 6): The letter writer and David Ignatius’ column that same day dealing with the attempt to replace Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have ominous parallels.

The strongman idea in politics, best described in Machiavelli’s “The Prince,” has always been with us. Since it relies on unquestioning loyalty to the leader, rather than facts, it has simplistic appeal. But this loyalty usually leads to selfish authoritarian decisions and policies that usurp the power of the people. Today’s world politics are rife with examples: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines and Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, to name a few.

Loyalty has become a significant part of today’s Republican political strategy. With no evidence, more than 50% of Republicans believe that President Joe Biden did not win the election.

Have these people been tricked by manipulative hucksters and misleading slogans? Or is loyalty to the leader so strong that they are willing to overlook the obvious truth?