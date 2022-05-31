Letter: Blood is on the hands of lawmakers against gun control

Regarding "Mass shooters exploited gun laws, loopholes before carnage" (May 27): Many Republican lawmakers refuse to take gun safety seriously. Rep. Ann Wagner touts her support for the National Instant Criminal Background Check System and the Mass Violence Prevention Act, but neither would have stopped the Uvalde, Texas, shooting. They don't prevent a teenager from purchasing an assault weapon or be subject to a universal background check. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley also have poor records on gun safety and receive large donations from the National Rifle Association.

I believe we need federal and state laws that require gun registration and universal background checks, restrict purchase to persons under age 21, and improve mental health detection and treatment. This would help to protect the rights of lawful gun owners and improve gun safety for all of us. These laws should be passed immediately.

In my opinion, blood is on the hands of legislators who fail to act or to take sensible measures to promote gun control. We deserve better and should it from the people elected to protect us.

Sheryl Rose • Ladue