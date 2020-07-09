Letter: Blue states, not red states, respond better to pandemic

Regarding “Democrats want Parson to apologize for virus comments” (June 24): We are advised by the pundits not to politicize mask-wearing. I ask how can we do that when blue states with Democratic governors seem to be doing so much better addressing the pandemic than Missouri and southern states with Republican governors.
My brother lives in Binghamton, in western New York. He tells me that whenever he is out in public, he rarely comes across anyone without a mask. That includes golf courses. My daughter lives in Seattle. She recently shopped in a large department store. She said there was not a single person in that store who was maskless.
New York and Washington state are among blue states with Democratic governors. Here we are in the red, Republican, Trump-supporting state of Missouri where, everywhere I go, people do not wear masks. This includes one shoe store where there was a sign on the door that clearly stated that no one was to enter without a mask and that masks would be supplied if needed. Did that deter two people who breezed in bare-faced? No. Furthermore, they were not turned away.
So yes, I do blame Gov. Mike Parson, the Republican Party and all who support it.
Esther Talbot Fenning • St. Charles
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.