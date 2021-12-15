 Skip to main content
Letter: Blues endanger fans by not enforcing own virus protocol
Letter: Blues endanger fans by not enforcing own virus protocol

St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) puts his hands up to high five fans in the tunnel heading toward the locker room after the Blues beat the Montreal Canadiens at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The Blues won with a score of 4-1 and they play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, Dec. 12. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

As a passionate hockey fan, I find it very unfortunate that the Blues and Enterprise Center choose to openly endanger public health by seemingly not enforcing their own audience mask requirement. This does a disservice to their fans and to the well-being of our community.

Kevin Miller • Kirkwood

