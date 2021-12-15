Letter: Blues endanger fans by not enforcing own virus protocol

As a passionate hockey fan, I find it very unfortunate that the Blues and Enterprise Center choose to openly endanger public health by seemingly not enforcing their own audience mask requirement. This does a disservice to their fans and to the well-being of our community.
Kevin Miller • Kirkwood
