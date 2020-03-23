Letter: Blues fan's morning jog turns into run of pride

I was recently in Las Vegas spending my pension on the tables and one-arm bandits. I enjoy jogging in the mornings in Vegas. Las Vegas Boulevard is void of people early in the morning except for runners and walkers, late-night revelers heading back to their hotels and the police dealing with people who partied a bit too much the previous night.
On one particular morning while I was jogging, I received six or so thumbs up. Oblivious to the reasons why, I just returned the gesture and kept on going. Until a young person, about 7 or 8 years old, waiting at the bus stop wearing a Blackhawks jersey, gave me the thumbs up and shouted “Go JayBo.” I almost lost it after the kid yelled “Go JayBo” as I realized the real reasons for all the acknowledgements was not because of my good looks but instead was because I was wearing a Blues running shirt and hat. Suddenly my stride increased, and I was running with great pride thinking of St. Louis and the Blues.
To top the day off, when I returned to the hotel and stopped for a coffee, a gentleman came up to me and said he was a former assistant coach for the Blues in the 1970s and was the assistant coach for the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey team. He let me put on his Olympic medal, so I could get pictures of me wearing the medal. I was humbled.
Yeah, St. Louis is a hockey town, and the Blues are our internationally recognized team.
John Sabourin • Richmond Heights