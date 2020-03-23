Letter: Blues fan's morning jog turns into run of pride
0 comments

Letter: Blues fan's morning jog turns into run of pride

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Banner raised, Stanley Cup comes home

The St. Louis Blues raise their Stanley Cup championship banner before opening the season against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Enterprise Center. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

I was recently in Las Vegas spending my pension on the tables and one-arm bandits. I enjoy jogging in the mornings in Vegas. Las Vegas Boulevard is void of people early in the morning except for runners and walkers, late-night revelers heading back to their hotels and the police dealing with people who partied a bit too much the previous night.

On one particular morning while I was jogging, I received six or so thumbs up. Oblivious to the reasons why, I just returned the gesture and kept on going. Until a young person, about 7 or 8 years old, waiting at the bus stop wearing a Blackhawks jersey, gave me the thumbs up and shouted “Go JayBo.” I almost lost it after the kid yelled “Go JayBo” as I realized the real reasons for all the acknowledgements was not because of my good looks but instead was because I was wearing a Blues running shirt and hat. Suddenly my stride increased, and I was running with great pride thinking of St. Louis and the Blues.

To top the day off, when I returned to the hotel and stopped for a coffee, a gentleman came up to me and said he was a former assistant coach for the Blues in the 1970s and was the assistant coach for the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey team. He let me put on his Olympic medal, so I could get pictures of me wearing the medal. I was humbled.

Yeah, St. Louis is a hockey town, and the Blues are our internationally recognized team.

John Sabourin • Richmond Heights

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports