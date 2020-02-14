Letter: Blunt and Hawley enable Trump's destructive behavior
Blunt watch party in Springfield celebrating

Sen. Roy Blunt shakes hands with Josh Hawley after winning his election on Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, 2016, at the Sen. Blunt watch party at the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield, Missouri. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes •

Unfortunately for us and for their place in history Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley have cast themselves as enablers. In therapy, those are people who can make a difference but instead encourage or facilitate another’s negative, destructive behavior. Contrary to the fantasizing of colleagues such as Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), the lesson President Donald Trump will take away from these months will be for the worse.

When Trump eventually does proverbially “shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue” because he knows he can, Sens. Blunt and Hawley will have abetted that action. Unfortunately, it’s the nation — our standing, security, welfare and integrity — that will be the victim.

Joseph Dunne • Crestwood

