Letter: Blunt and Hawley maintain shameful silence about Stone

Regarding the editorial “Stone lied for Trump. Trump commuted Stone’s sentence. Republicans stay silent.” (July 14): Roger Stone’s sentencing commutation is one of the most corrupt acts of any president. It followed the corrupt meddling of Attorney General William Barr in Stone’s sentencing. In the wake of all that, let us always remember that our two Republican senators, Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, have remained silent.
As former Missouri attorney general, Hawley was charged with enforcing the rule of law. He has sat mute as President Donald Trump established two tiers of justice — one for his friends and another for everyone else.
Blunt, the former Missouri secretary of state, has expressed outrage in the past over the concept of same-sex marriage. He is not, apparently, outraged by the astonishingly corrupt acts of his fellow party member.
Stone was convicted on obstruction charges. He supported hacking the Democratic National Committee’s email server. He led a campaign of false allegations about Hillary Clinton. Even Barr called Stone’s conviction “righteous.”
Remember the silence of Blunt and Hawley at the ballot box next time. Whether they are simply cowed or cowards, they seem not to care if justice is violated and corrupted as never before in our history. They deserve to be turned out of office at the next opportunity.
John Wallace • St. Louis
