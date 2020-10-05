Letter: Blunt and Hawley refuse to condemn Trump’s actions

Regarding “Trump’s debate remark puts white supremacy at focus of campaign” (Sept. 30): Before President Donald Trump was hospitalized with the coronavirus, it was clear he was worried about losing the upcoming election. He tried to delegitimize the voting process and the results of the election itself. Let us all remember the silence — to this point, at least— of Missouri Republican Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley.
Throughout the Trump presidency, these two have bowed to the will of this would-be autocrat. They wave the flag of patriotism at any opportunity, yet when the president attempts to destabilize and question our election process by calling on groups to monitor (that is, intimidate) voters on Election Day, Blunt and Hawley remain utterly silent. Nor have they condemned Trump’s reluctance to recognize the legitimacy of the election results if he loses.
Blunt and Hawley are not committed to upholding the oaths they made to defend the Constitution. They are only committed to maintaining the Party of Trump in power. Remember their cynicism and cowardice when they are up for reelection. They both deserve to be voted out of office.
John Wallace • St. Louis
