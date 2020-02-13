Letter: Blunt and Hawley's silence on Vindman is shameful

Regarding the editorial “Emboldened by acquittal, a vindictive Trump threatens key impeachment figures” (Feb. 11): I would like to know how Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley feel about the reassigning of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and firing of Ambassador Gordon Sondland? There is no way this is anything but retaliation.
This situation reeks, and Blunt and Hawley chose to cover it up. I would like some answers. Do my senators think Trump learned his lesson? What are they going to do to stop President Donald Trump from burning everything down between now and November?
Blunt and Hawley failed at their job to uphold their oath and defend the Constitution. Now, career diplomats and esteemed military personnel are paying the price for my senators’ silence. They should feel ashamed.
Christine Hyman • St. Charles