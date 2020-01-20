Letter: Blunt and Hawley shouldn't vote Trump over country

I have little faith that Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, the latter recently Missouri’s top law enforcement official, will stand up for the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution. As with every other member of their party, they appear to fear only President Donald Trump’s wrath and are interested only in preserving their personal and party power.
They should be mindful that if they acquit Trump, they will be approving solicitation of foreign interference in U.S. elections, obstruction of the investigative powers of Congress and, most importantly, an expanded set of powers for the presidency in that office’s relationship to the legislature.
Someday a Democrat will be president, and if our two senators should acquit Trump, they and the country will come to view their acquiescence with regret. If that is indeed what happens, they will have voted against the rule of law and forfeited their claim to be part of a co-equal branch of our government. They will stand only for Trump, voting person over country.
And if that is what they do, I believe they deserve to be overwhelmingly turned out of office when they next face election.
John Wallace • St. Louis