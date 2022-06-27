Letter: Blunt and pro-gun control senators are not heroes

Regarding "Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden" (June 24): Let's please not call declare Republican senators, especially Missouri's Roy Blunt, heroes for agreeing on the inadequate minimal gun control law that the Senate approved. Four are retiring (including Blunt) and six are not up for reelection for another two to four years. I seriously doubt if these people were up for reelection later this year that any of them would have agreed to this legislation for fear of losing voters.