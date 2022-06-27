 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Blunt and pro-gun control senators are not heroes

Senate NIH

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, listens during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies hearing to examine proposed budget estimates for the fiscal year 2023 for the National Institutes of Health on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. 

 Anna Rose Layden, Associated Press

Regarding "Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden" (June 24): Let's please not call declare Republican senators, especially Missouri's Roy Blunt, heroes for agreeing on the inadequate minimal gun control law that the Senate approved. Four are retiring (including Blunt) and six are not up for reelection for another two to four years. I seriously doubt if these people were up for reelection later this year that any of them would have agreed to this legislation for fear of losing voters.

Mark Helbig • Fenton

