Letter: Blunt backed voting rights in 2006. Where is he today?
Letter: Blunt backed voting rights in 2006. Where is he today?

Capitol Breach

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing Wednesday, March 3, 2021, examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

 Greg Nash

In 2006, the Senate voted to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by a count of 98-0. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri voted for it. Has the right to vote and to have a person's vote fairly counted changed? Or did Blunt change? Apparently, democracy is no longer something he supports.

I expect my representatives in the Senate to support democracy, the way they swore an oath to do. Both of the voting rights bills before the Senate deserve to pass. Blunt must not fail democracy.

Elinor Schmidt • Webster Groves 

