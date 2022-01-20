Letter: Blunt didn’t deserve to be honored by MLK commission

The Martin Luther King Jr. State Celebration Commission in Missouri on Jan. 15 awarded the 2022 Dr. Henry Givens Jr. Legacy Award to Sen. Roy Blunt. This is a travesty. How is it possible that such an award can be given to someone who refused to support the passage of critical voting rights legislation? This is another example of utter political hypocrisy.

Across the country, there is a move to enact policies and practices that are clearly designed to alter access to voting. These efforts, initiated by Republicans, are clearly intended to create additional barriers, making it more difficult for many to exercise their right to vote. Those most likely to be affected are the very people King dedicated his life to.

In my opinion, under no circumstances should anyone blocking efforts to insure voting rights for all be honored in the name of Martin Luther King Jr.

Jim Allen • Webster Groves