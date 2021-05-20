Letter: Blunt dismisses Jan. 6 commission; forgets Benghazi

Regarding “Amid threats to members, House to vote on new security” (May 18): Sen. Roy Blunt, the chamber’s No. 4 Republican leader, said he believes a bipartisan commission on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could get in the way of an ongoing congressional inquiry into why the police response was inadequate during the riot. Blunt believes the structure of the U.S. Capitol Police hindered an effective response and that Congress needs to change its governance. Blunt said, “The commission will slow us down from some of the things we need to do with the Capitol Police and police board. I’ll look at what they do but I’m no fan of the commission, which on this topic I think will slow down getting to the decisions that we all know we need to make.”
Blunt seems to forget that 10 investigations were conducted into the 2012 Benghazi attack, where four Americans lost their lives. In 2016, Blunt praised the select committee for having conducted a thorough and professional investigation to provide the answers their families and the American people deserved.
The GOP wants to move on from Jan. 6 rather than provoke its base, which continues to spew the big lie of a stolen election that motivated the attack on the Capitol and continues to be propagated by the Republican Party, including members of Congress. The Senate committee vote for a Jan. 6 commission will soon move into the full Senate for a vote. How unfortunate that the serving senior Missouri senator, who will retire 2022, will go out with his tail between his legs.