Letter: Blunt dismisses Jan. 6 commission; forgets Benghazi

Regarding “Amid threats to members, House to vote on new security” (May 18): Sen. Roy Blunt, the chamber’s No. 4 Republican leader, said he believes a bipartisan commission on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could get in the way of an ongoing congressional inquiry into why the police response was inadequate during the riot. Blunt believes the structure of the U.S. Capitol Police hindered an effective response and that Congress needs to change its governance. Blunt said, “The commission will slow us down from some of the things we need to do with the Capitol Police and police board. I’ll look at what they do but I’m no fan of the commission, which on this topic I think will slow down getting to the decisions that we all know we need to make.”