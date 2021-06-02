Letter: Blunt failed Missouri by not voting for Jan. 6 commission

Regarding “Senate Republicans block bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol” (May 28): Sen. Roy Blunt and eight of his colleagues chose to abstain from voting on the Jan. 6 commission bill. He failed to defend the Constitution and failed to discharge the duties of his office. What reason could he possibly have for not taking a position?

I did watch his response on local news about people “knowing what we need to know.” What I know is that on Jan. 6, American terrorists attacked our government at the behest of then-President Donald Trump. I know this because I spent four years watching Trumpism spread. And I know this because, on Jan. 6, I watched the insurrection unfold on live television.

As a Missourian, I look to my elected officials to stand in defense of this nation; Blunt has abdicated his duties. Did Blunt think that his refusal to stand on this issue would erase the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol? Well, it doesn’t. Blunt’s silence is a virtual admission of complicity in the most vile act of domestic terrorism on U.S. soil.