Letter: Blunt failed Missouri by not voting for Jan. 6 commission

Regarding “Senate Republicans block bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol” (May 28): Sen. Roy Blunt and eight of his colleagues chose to abstain from voting on the Jan. 6 commission bill. He failed to defend the Constitution and failed to discharge the duties of his office. What reason could he possibly have for not taking a position?
I did watch his response on local news about people “knowing what we need to know.” What I know is that on Jan. 6, American terrorists attacked our government at the behest of then-President Donald Trump. I know this because I spent four years watching Trumpism spread. And I know this because, on Jan. 6, I watched the insurrection unfold on live television.
As a Missourian, I look to my elected officials to stand in defense of this nation; Blunt has abdicated his duties. Did Blunt think that his refusal to stand on this issue would erase the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol? Well, it doesn’t. Blunt’s silence is a virtual admission of complicity in the most vile act of domestic terrorism on U.S. soil.
Blunt had an opportunity to speak for us, to use his authority as a senator to preserve our ideals of freedom and decency. He had an opportunity to set an example for the state of Missouri and an opportunity to stand publicly in support of the continuation of this great experiment of American democracy.