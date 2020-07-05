Letter: Blunt has forgotten the civics lessons he used to teach
0 comments

Letter: Blunt has forgotten the civics lessons he used to teach

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Blunt with Trump

From left, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, as Trump speaks while departing after a Senate Republican Policy luncheon in Washington on Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In the 1970s, I was in Sen. Roy Blunt’s high school American government class in Marshfield, Missouri. I don’t remember learning that a U.S. senator’s job was to provide cover for a president. And yet Blunt continues to do so, instead of providing checks and balances on President Donald Trump. Why didn’t he show concern or request hearings when this man forcefully took immigrant children from their parents and put them in cages? Or when he removed the pandemic response team? Or when he had peaceful protesters gassed?

One of my favorite teachers has become someone who doesn’t feel the pain of the ill, doesn’t listen to the plundered, profaned, and the disinherited, and doesn’t care that our valiant and trusting soldiers are killed.

Recently, Blunt was in the news regarding the removal of Confederate statues in the U.S. Capitol. He said the removal of such statues was a “complicated” issue. Surely, these other matters are also complicated and deserving of his interest. Or is it that only loyalty to Trump deserves his undivided attention as a senator?

Mary Hosmer • Hartsburg, Mo.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports