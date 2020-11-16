Letter: Blunt, Hawley and Trump are a sad trio of hypocrites

Regarding the editorial "Trump's fraud claims are false and toxic. Hawley must stop endorsing them." (Nov. 10): For the last four years, we’ve seen President Donald Trump denigrate the voting system, intelligence services, judiciary, military and other government functions to the point where the general public no longer trusts them.
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt says nothing, does nothing. Sen. Josh Hawley, the constitutional conservative with the best Ivy League education that money can buy, prioritizes Trump’s conspiracy theories ahead of the Constitution. What a sad trio of hypocrites.
Mark Travers • University City
