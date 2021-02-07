 Skip to main content
Letter: Blunt, Hawley are traitors for denying election results
Letter: Blunt, Hawley are traitors for denying election results

U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt (left) and Josh Hawley. 

Regarding Lynn Schmidt’s guest column “A juror’s responsibility is a heavy load by design. Do Hawley and Blunt know that?” (Feb. 3): We in Missouri are represented in the U.S. Senate by two people I regard as traitors, Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley. Hawley may have been photographed with his fist in the air on Jan. 6 in support of insurrection, and he may be more vociferously pro-Trump, but in both of these senators’ refusal to acknowledge the presidential election results, there is no substantive difference between them.

Sen. Blunt stood reliably behind then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, literally and figuratively, through four years of Donald Trump’s depredations. Blunt is the face of dull-talking treason, as opposed to the sharp-edged fare of Hawley treason. They are both traitors.

Suzanne Rhodenbaugh • St. Louis

