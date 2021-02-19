 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Blunt, Hawley brought disrespect to the state of Missouri
0 comments

Letter: Blunt, Hawley brought disrespect to the state of Missouri

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Blunt watch party in Springfield celebrating

Sen. Roy Blunt shakes hands with Josh Hawley after winning his election on Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, 2016, at the Sen. Blunt watch party at the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield, Missouri. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes •

Regarding “Regarding “Missouri Sens. Blunt and Hawley vote to acquit Trump; final vote 57-43, clearing the former president” (Feb. 13): Despite overwhelming evidence presented by the House impeachment managers, Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley chose to ignore all of the facts. This leads to the question: How many more people will be hurt, maimed or killed in the future because of their votes?

By saying that Donald Trump is not guilty of inciting an insurrection, Blunt and Hawley have implicitly said that further violence is acceptable, as long as the violence is directed toward people they don’t like. Americans, the United States’ standing in the world, our government and our future have all been hurt by Trump. Yet Missouri’s senators chose to not listen to evidence directly linking Trump to the Jan. 6 violence. Hawley couldn’t even bring himself to listen to the evidence presented.

I hope that Missouri voters remember the actions of Blunt and Hawley when they run for office again. Vote them out. Shame on them for their lack of courage, and shame on them for bringing disrespect to Missouri.

Kerry McDaniel • St. Peters

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports