Letter: Blunt, Hawley brought disrespect to the state of Missouri

Regarding “Regarding “Missouri Sens. Blunt and Hawley vote to acquit Trump; final vote 57-43, clearing the former president” (Feb. 13): Despite overwhelming evidence presented by the House impeachment managers, Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley chose to ignore all of the facts. This leads to the question: How many more people will be hurt, maimed or killed in the future because of their votes?

By saying that Donald Trump is not guilty of inciting an insurrection, Blunt and Hawley have implicitly said that further violence is acceptable, as long as the violence is directed toward people they don’t like. Americans, the United States’ standing in the world, our government and our future have all been hurt by Trump. Yet Missouri’s senators chose to not listen to evidence directly linking Trump to the Jan. 6 violence. Hawley couldn’t even bring himself to listen to the evidence presented.

I hope that Missouri voters remember the actions of Blunt and Hawley when they run for office again. Vote them out. Shame on them for their lack of courage, and shame on them for bringing disrespect to Missouri.

Kerry McDaniel • St. Peters