Letter: Blunt, Hawley complicit in Trump's irresponsibility

Donald Trump is criminally irresponsible in holding his rally in Tulsa and in saying he ordered testing to be slowed down. He is killing Americans with endless misinformation and ignorance. This has nothing to do with conservatism or liberalism. If Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley stand by in silence, they are effectively complicit in the deaths of American citizens.
Dennis Ayden • St. Louis
