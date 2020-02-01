Letter: Blunt hears no evil, sees no evil concerning Trump

As someone who has written both Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley demanding that they bring in fresh witnesses and new documentation to ensure a full and fair Senate impeachment trial, I thought I had heard all the Republican talking points there were in defense of President Donald Trump.
And yet, with his head-in-the-sand remark last week about hearing from John Bolton as a witness, Blunt inadvertently gave away the Republican game. As Blunt put it, “Unless there’s a witness that’s going to change the outcome, I can’t imagine why we’d want to stretch this out for weeks and months.”
The rough, everyday translation of this might be: If we see no new evil and hear no new evil, we can say there’s no reason we have to convict Donald Trump. Because, as we have been saying, he did nothing wrong.
Former national security adviser John Bolton changes all that. He can apparently tie Trump directly to the “drug deal” (Bolton’s words) that led to the withholding of approved, appropriated, and desperately needed aid to Ukraine. There was one way to learn the truth: Put Bolton under oath and in the witness chair.
As it stands now, Sen. Blunt isn’t from the Show-Me state. He’s from the Don’t-Show-Me state. He deserves to be scorned now and turned out when he next stands for election. Neither his oath of office nor the oath he took when administered by Chief Justice John Roberts at the beginning of the impeachment trial mean anything to Blunt. He’s not fit to serve.
John Wallace • St. Louis