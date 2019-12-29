Letter: Blunt is selling his soul by still supporting Trump
Politics and personal matters sometimes cannot be separated. I have written to Sen. Roy Blunt in the past when I disagreed with him, and I thought that he would be fair and have the integrity to consider all his constituents that he is representing. However, when he dismissed the importance of the impeachment trial, it caused me to doubt this.

I am disappointed that somebody like him, an expert on the political process, would stick to an embarrassment of a president like Donald Trump, no matter the facts. He may trust that nobody can prove otherwise, once he swears an oath that he will be impartial. He may trust that enough voters in Missouri will continue to support him. He may dismiss voters like me, but does he ever think about if it feels OK to sell one’s soul?

Helga Werth-Morgan • Ferguson

