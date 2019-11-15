I would appreciate it if Sen. Roy Blunt would show some true leadership and identify the real constitutional crisis that is the ongoing behavior of President Donald Trump. He needs to stop supporting this president’s every move and start thinking for himself and about what his future would be if he continues to support Trump’s efforts to block the investigation.
Those who have nothing to hide wouldn’t be so fearful and wouldn’t be obstructing justice. What is in Trump’s taxes that he fears being exposed? What is it that Blunt fears?
Karen Clark • Lake Saint Louis