Letter: Blunt’s attempt to defend Trump fell short of the mark

Regarding the editorial “Why continue defending an ex-president whose actions are indefensible?” (Aug. 30): On the Aug. 28 broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Roy Blunt disappointingly tempered his patriotic criticism of anyone mishandling classified material with a partisan suggestion that the timing of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search was politically motivated.

Blunt spent years coaxing Donald Trump into policy or personnel decisions, only to have him change his mind at the last minute. Blunt is also well aware of Trump’s tendency to use his base as a bludgeon to get his way. I suspect Blunt wasn’t surprised that the National Archives and the Department of Justice proceeded very cautiously, knowing how volatile Trump can be.

The Department of Justice resorted to a warrant only when the failure of its efforts was becoming embarrassingly public (“Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe” Aug. 31). Blunt and other Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee were aware of this situation, so for Blunt to feign disappointment they weren’t consulted belies the probable truth that they chose to avoid what was sure to be ugly.

Blunt rightly brought up Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified emails that the Justice Department termed “extremely careless,” but not criminal, because there was no proof she intended the wrongdoing. However, Blunt didn’t acknowledge that this is simply the same standard to which the Department of Justice is holding Trump. Finally, Blunt didn’t mention that the State and Justice Departments cleared her of any malfeasance nor suggest the same process for Trump is warranted.

John McDonald • Ferguson