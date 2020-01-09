Letter: Blunt's silence implies approval of Trump's misdeeds
The adage “actions speak louder than words” should be replaced by “inaction speaks louder than no words” in the case of Sen. Roy Blunt. Blunt is consistently conjoined with President Donald Trump in public appearances in the media. Blunt’s misplaced loyalty to the Republican Party is a disservice to Missouri citizens.

By not publicly taking positions opposed to those taken by President Trump, Blunt is implicitly supporting the president’s decisions. Call me a cynic if you want, but I believe starting a war with Iran is part of Trump’s reelection strategy. Has any incumbent president ever been defeated during a war? I hope this is not the case, as I do not want the lives of our service men and women sacrificed at the altar of reelection.

Ray Schulz • St. Louis County

