Letter: Blunt should demonstrate leadership on gun control
Letter: Blunt should demonstrate leadership on gun control

Capitol Breach

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing Wednesday, March 3, 2021, examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

 Greg Nash

Regarding the letter “NRA campaign donations put Republicans in their pocket” (April 16): Sen. Roy Blunt will not be running for reelection. Thus, he is not beholden to the gun lobby, and he should use his considerable influence to get assault weapons off the street.

Blunt shouldn’t strictly blame people with mental illness for the bloodshed and carnage. They are much more likely to be victims than perpetrators. Guns kill people. Whether the shooters are disgruntled employees, xenophobic nationalists, or desperate, hopeless suicidal family members, the common denominator of destruction is ready access to lethal guns.

Other developed nations see America as self-destructive, with ineffective gun legislation. It’s time to pass legislation against assault weapons, reinstate a cooling-off period for gun purchases and build incentives for gun buyback programs.

May Blunt be an advocate for peace and well-being as a true statesman and leader against gun violence.

Rev. Ellen H. Hiatt • St. Louis

