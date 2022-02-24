 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Blunt should support ensuring elections are free and fair

  • 0
Electoral College Missouri

Missouri Director of Elections Chrissy Peters sorts and tallies votes cast on paper ballots by the state's presidential electors during a meeting Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in the Senate Lounge at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri's presidential electors cast all 10 of the state's votes for Republican President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

 David A. Lieb

 

Regarding “Trump attacks spur Congress to bolster electoral count law” (Feb. 1): Politicians are already focusing on the 2022 midterm elections. However, before our elected officials turn their full attention to the next election cycle, they should first make sure future elections remain free and fair.

Two practical steps that could be taken to ensure our elections reflect the will of the American people are to reform the outdated Electoral Count Act and implement measures that ensure the safety of election workers. The people of Missouri deserve to know that their voices are being heard every time they cast a vote, and election workers, whose job it is to preserve the security of our elections, should not fear reprisal.

As Congress continues to consider different measures to protect the integrity of future U.S. elections, I am confident that lawmakers like Sen. Roy Blunt will support reforms that support and preserve American democracy.

People are also reading…

Ben Terrill • Town and Country

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News