Letter: Blunt should support ensuring elections are free and fair

Regarding “ Trump attacks spur Congress to bolster electoral count law ” (Feb. 1): Politicians are already focusing on the 2022 midterm elections. However, before our elected officials turn their full attention to the next election cycle, they should first make sure future elections remain free and fair.

Two practical steps that could be taken to ensure our elections reflect the will of the American people are to reform the outdated Electoral Count Act and implement measures that ensure the safety of election workers. The people of Missouri deserve to know that their voices are being heard every time they cast a vote, and election workers, whose job it is to preserve the security of our elections, should not fear reprisal.