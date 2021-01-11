Letter: Blunt should take lead on Hawley’s Senate expulsion

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “With perfect staging, Hawley becomes ‘The Face of Sedition’” (Jan. 8): Sadly, Sen. Josh Hawley is a seditionist who played a part in one of our country’s darkest days. He knows better. He has actively undermined our system of government and encouraged others to do so. He walked by the mob and raised a fist in solidarity. Curiously, he did not remain with them as they stormed the Capitol. He is one of them.

Hawley’s fealty to President Donald Trump is both appalling and frightening. This is a political calculation to enhance his own standing with Trump supporters for his own presidential ambitions. What is right and what is true is secondary to his ambitions. What would he do if he were a president who was not reelected? I do not want to know.

The Senate needs to expel Hawley. This should be initiated by his own party. Sen. Roy Blunt should step up and initiate the process.

Joe Sniezek • St. Louis