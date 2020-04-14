Letter: Blunt shows no outrage over Trump's blunders

I am aware of the mass detention and repression of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in China. But I have not heard of senators calling for President Donald Trump demanding to confront the Chinese government. And I have not heard any outrage from Sen. Roy Blunt.
I am aware that the coronavirus can only be stopped with widespread testing. But I have not heard of senators calling for the U.S. to work with the World Health Organization to get the needed tests introduced here. And I have not heard any outrage from Blunt’s office.
I am aware that the Environmental Protection Agency will roll back future auto emission requirements and California’s federal waiver. Yet senators are not demanding that Trump allow those regulations to stay in place.
The president refused to coordinate medical equipment purchases with individual state governments. No Senate outrage.
I have, however, seen Blunt standing behind the president for certain newsmaking moments. I would have expected Blunt’s face to reflect the shame that we Missourians feel.
Donovan Larson • St. Louis County
