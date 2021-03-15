Letter: Blunt typical of GOP moderates trying to flee Trumpism

Regarding the editorial "Roy Blunt's departure speaks volumes about GOP's shift to the radical right" (March 10): The surprise announcement that Sen. Roy Blunt will not be seeking reelection in 2022 is emblematic of the exodus of moderates from the GOP, the political party that is currently being consumed from within by draconian anti-democratic forces. Trumpism has just about finished this job. The GOP is shaping up to be nothing more than the host and life-support system for ex-president Donald Trump's corrupt authoritarian will to survive and obsessive need for revenge and control. This obvious reality has driven Blunt and other Republican senators of sound mind to call it quits. They rightfully fear the humiliation of being beaten up, and possibly defeated, by Trump-adoring primary challengers.