Letter: Blunt's hypocrisy shows in rush to confirm a new justice
Letter: Blunt's hypocrisy shows in rush to confirm a new justice

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks at a hearing with the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/New York Times, Pool via AP)

 Anna Moneymaker, Associated Press

Regarding "Missouri’s two U.S. senators back quick vote on Ginsburg successor" (Sept. 21): Sen. Roy Blunt must think Missourians are idiots. How else can his rank hypocrisy be explained? Days after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, Blunt called for the nomination and confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice. Does he think four years is too long ago for us to remember? When Justice Antonin Scalia passed away in 2016, Blunt refused to even meet with President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland.

Sure, he has pointed out that when the Senate and White House weren't controlled by the same party, justices weren't confirmed. But he should remember Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice David Souter's confirmation by a Democratic Senate after being nominated by George H.W. Bush or Justice Anthony Kennedy's confirmation after his appointment by President Ronald Reagan.

Missourians are not stupid. We remember Blunt's words from just four years ago. Now it is time for him to live up to them.

Jerry Thomeczek • Olivette 

