Letter: Blunt's lame reason for acquitting Trump is unacceptable

I am profoundly disappointed in a reply Sen. Roy Blunt sent me regarding the acquittal of Donald Trump. Blunt wrote, “The constitutional purpose for a presidential impeachment is to remove a president from office, not to punish a person after they have left office." But removal from office is only one of an impeachment trial's permitted outcomes; the other is disqualification from holding future office.

The impeachment of Donald Trump occurred while he was still in office, and it was certainly constitutional. And the Senate is required to try all cases of impeachment. Indeed, the Senate voted to try this case. The fact that Trump's trial was postponed was in part because of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's refusal to promptly recall the senators for trial.