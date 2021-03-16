Letter: Blunt's support of Alzheimer's research merits recognition

Responding to the news “Sen Roy Blunt says he won’t run next year” (March 8): Sen. Roy Blunt has been a longstanding champion for Alzheimer’s research. Through his leadership and chairmanship of the Senate subcommittee responsible for federal research appropriations, funding for Alzheimer’s research increased from $562 million before he became chairman of the subcommittee to more than $3.1 billion. That’s a 451% increase in six years. Many of those dollars came back to Missouri research institutions, most notably Washington University.