Letter: Blunt's support of Alzheimer's research merits recognition

Responding to the news “Sen Roy Blunt says he won’t run next year” (March 8): Sen. Roy Blunt has been a longstanding champion for Alzheimer’s research. Through his leadership and chairmanship of the Senate subcommittee responsible for federal research appropriations, funding for Alzheimer’s research increased from $562 million before he became chairman of the subcommittee to more than $3.1 billion. That’s a 451% increase in six years. Many of those dollars came back to Missouri research institutions, most notably Washington University.
Blunt deserves our gratitude for his commitment to the cause and hard work on behalf of the thousands of Missouri families living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. He has been a strong advocate and ally of the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association in the fight to find a cure.
Stacy Tew-Lovasz • St. Louis