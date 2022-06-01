Letter: Blur their faces, but show photos of the slain children

Regarding Aisha Sultan's column "Another day, another massacre of American school kids" (May 27): It is time to show the carnage done to victims of mass shootings in the same manner of Emmitt Till’s brave mother did in 1955, when she wanted her son's photo shown after his murder. I would suggest to blur faces for the families’ sake, but show Americans exactly what semi-automatic weapon fire does to a child. Perhaps that would change who people vote for regarding a candidate's stance against greater gun control measures.