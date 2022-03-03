 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Board of Aldermen approve of distracted driving

  • 0
St. Louis Board of Aldermen Rules Committee

During a meeting of the Rules Committee of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, Alderman Brandon Bosley (lower right) demonstrates he is able to participate in the video conference while driving. The committee was considering a measure to bar aldermen from participating in video conferences while driving. (screenshot)

I can always count on the ridiculous and often comical goings-on of our government officials to take my mind off the weight of the world. The article “St. Louis aldermen can still legislate while driving” (Feb. 26) made me laugh, until I realized it was serious.

I believe some members of the Board of Aldermen have lost their minds regarding safe driving. They get paid more than $30,000 a year to represent hard-working constituents. Perhaps some aldermen are incredibly busy, but isn’t a board meeting something that they can schedule into their work day? And claiming that they are videoconferencing while ferrying small children is probably something they should not admit to.

Donna Eckardt • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News