Letter: Board of Aldermen approve of distracted driving

I can always count on the ridiculous and often comical goings-on of our government officials to take my mind off the weight of the world. The article “ St. Louis aldermen can still legislate while driving ” (Feb. 26) made me laugh, until I realized it was serious.

I believe some members of the Board of Aldermen have lost their minds regarding safe driving. They get paid more than $30,000 a year to represent hard-working constituents. Perhaps some aldermen are incredibly busy, but isn’t a board meeting something that they can schedule into their work day? And claiming that they are videoconferencing while ferrying small children is probably something they should not admit to.