Letter: Board of Aldermen approve of distracted driving

I can always count on the ridiculous and often comical goings-on of our government officials to take my mind off the weight of the world. The article “St. Louis aldermen can still legislate while driving” (Feb. 26) made me laugh, until I realized it was serious.
I believe some members of the Board of Aldermen have lost their minds regarding safe driving. They get paid more than $30,000 a year to represent hard-working constituents. Perhaps some aldermen are incredibly busy, but isn’t a board meeting something that they can schedule into their work day? And claiming that they are videoconferencing while ferrying small children is probably something they should not admit to.
Donna Eckardt • Chesterfield