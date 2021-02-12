Letter: Board of Education is wrong for limiting school options

Regarding “City schools in turmoil: District closes buildings, charters open” (Feb. 8): As a parent, I was appalled to read that the school board was considering a moratorium on new schools.

When I looked for a new school for my child, I prioritized what I thought was best for his needs. We wanted a school in the St. Louis city that had a kid-first mindset that would prepare him for the changing world, which we believe means the ability to think critically, work across lines of difference and learn continuously. Fortunately, we found this in a public charter school. If we had not, we would have left the city entirely.

All parents have the right to choose the best school for their children. It seems to me that the St. Louis Board of Education is overstepping its authority by limiting the options for families in our city.