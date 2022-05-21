 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Body armor allowed Buffalo shooter to keep on killing

Buffalo Supermarket Shooting Body Armor

FILE - Payton Gendron appears during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. When Gendron attacked a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, May 14, 2022, its security guard tried to stop him. At least one of the guard's shots hit Gendron, but it didn’t stop the deadly rampage because he was wearing body armor.

 Mark Mulville - member, The Buffalo News

Regarding “Buffalo is latest mass shooting by gunman wearing body armor” (May 18): Before he was killed, the grocery store security guard exchanged fire with shooter Payton Gendron, but because Gendron wore body armor, the guard was unable to stop him. In my opinion, guns aren’t the problem. Body armor is. It should be outlawed tomorrow except for those in law enforcement or military service.

I’ve been a hunter for years and believe in gun ownership, but I can’t think of a reason why a private citizen should be allowed to own or wear body armor. It’s a recurring theme in many mass killings.

If Gendron wasn’t wearing it, he might have killed one or two, but the guard would’ve had a much greater chance of adding him to the casualty list.

David Sickels • Lake Saint Louis

