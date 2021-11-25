 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Bogus ‘self-defense’ justification will increase homicides
0 comments

Letter: Bogus ‘self-defense’ justification will increase homicides

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ahmaud Arbery's mom: Thankful for justice and son's legacy

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Jurors on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 convicted the three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was chased and fatally shot while running through their neighborhood in an attack that became part of the larger national reckoning on racial injustice. (Pool, file)

 POOL

Regarding “Subdivision’s social posts reflected fear before Arbery shot” (Nov. 20): The Ahmaud Arbery case involves armed men who threatened a person, but when he responded in fear and tried to wrest the weapon away, he was shot and killed. The defendants then claimed self defense, including testimony by shooter Travis McMichael.

But in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, he went to a protest rally, supposedly offering to protect property owners. He was armed with an assault rifle and no doubt appeared threatening. When people tried to disarm him, those people were shot. Two were killed.

So what do these cases have in common? Their defense strategy. Somehow it has been determined by defense lawyers that if an armed person, acting in a threatening manner, later kills the threatened person in an ensuing altercation, the gunman must have acted in self-defense. This defense strategy didn’t work in the Arbery case, but if it yields future verdicts in favor of the killers, I foresee many more justified homicides in our future.

Klaus Illian • Manchester

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News