Regarding “Lawyer: McGahn ruling doesn’t extend to Bolton, deputy” (Nov. 27): Regardless of where you stand on the issue of impeachment, we should all agree that John Bolton’s failure to testify is nothing short of arrogant and self-serving. As the former national security adviser, Mr. Bolton has firsthand and detailed knowledge of the facts regarding the allegations levied against President Donald Trump. He has a patriotic duty to step forward and tell the American public what he knows.
But instead, he is galavanting around the country, giving high-dollar speeches to private groups and teasing his forthcoming book (for which he was advanced $2 million) with hints about damning information he might provide. Mr. Bolton has been on the national scene a long time, and I’ve often heard him talk about his love for this country and public service. It is time to tell us the truth about what he saw and what he was asked to do.
For love of country, Mr. Bolton, put aside your massive ego and financial aspirations and do the right thing. Step up and do your duty.
Matthew Petrocelli • Edwardsville