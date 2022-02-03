Letter: Book banning deprives students of different perspectives

Regarding the editorial “Wentzville book ban isn’t about kids. It’s about their culture-warrior parents.” (Jan. 26): Growing up in Wright City, Missouri, my home wasn’t rich with books. I knew nothing of author Toni Morrison. But I keenly remember my English teacher, Mr. Leara, reading from Elie Weisel’s “Night,” and feeling for the real-life characters. Another, Ms. Schellman, introduced me to the joys of Dorothy Parker.

Like so many, I am saddened that Toni Morrison’s book, “The Bluest Eye,” is banned by the Wentzville School District. Morrison overcame enormous odds to write the books that she did, all while being a great mom to two sons. Like Weisel, or Parker, she exposes us to different perspectives, so that we might better understand, and care deeply for, the lives of others — those whom we know, and those whom we may never know — and to learn cautionary tales, too.

Being a mother myself, I didn’t feel I had the time to write this. But my neighbor impressed upon me the need to speak up. Because the ultimate tragedy is not the oppression posed by the ban itself, but the silence by those who would be oppressed.

Robin Massey • New York, N.Y.