Letter: Book banning is creeping closer to 1930s book burning

Regarding "A Tennessee school board removed the graphic novel 'Maus,' about the Holocaust, from curriculum due to language and nudity concerns" (Jan. 27): This banning of the graphic novel, "Maus," was, I felt, evocative of Nazi book burning of the 1930s. That episode was likewise executed in the supposed interest of students, by the German Student Union, whereby repressive elements of German society and government utilized teens as useful stooges to carry out their campaign of repression. They acted, they said, to rid their nation of un-German literature.

Closer to home, the Wentzville School District has decided to ban Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye." Most book banning in America is based upon the specious principle that children are not psychologically ready for the topics of violence, sex (in particular, homosexuality), racism, critical race theory and more. If that is the case, why then do some of these censors likewise seek to ban the same books from the public libraries? Perhaps they feel that some issues — most notably racism — should never be addressed.

People might think that these proscriptive philosophies could never happen here. But it is today, right now. School boards, library functionaries and the American people at large must not tolerate this systematic prohibition of our basic right to read and learn.

Bill Tope • Wood River