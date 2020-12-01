Letter: Booming stock market doesn't mean booming economy

Regarding "Dow crests 30,000 points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition" (Nov. 23): President Donald Trump has made it seem like the economy is booming again by hailing the fact that the Dow Jones Industrial Average recently surpassed 30,000, a historic first.

With millions of people still out of work, and millions more receiving unemployment benefits or other federal assistance, coupled with food insecurity and potential home evictions, this hardly looks like a booming economy.

Perhaps what has slipped Trump’s mind is the fact that about 10% of the population owns 90% of the stock. He's also forgetting that the market went over the 30,000 mark only when the General Services Administration released the transition funds for the upcoming Biden administration.

There is still a long way to go before the American economy completely recovers and becomes fiscally sound again. By then, unfortunately for Trump, he will no longer be president.

Gene Carton • University City