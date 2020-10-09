 Skip to main content
Letter: Boot Illinois politicians who caused this financial crisis
Letter: Boot Illinois politicians who caused this financial crisis

Illinois fair tax amendment

Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to questions during news conference on Aug. 10 in Chicago. 

 Anthony Vazquez, Chicago Sun-Times via AP File

Regarding “Illinois voters set to decide what could be the state’s biggest taxation shift in four decades” (Sept. 18): As everyone in Illinois knows, the state is in a big financial crisis. So, does it makes any sense to put the people who got us there, the politicians, back in office?

Even if the current office holders are not responsible, they have not stood up and corrected the problems. Also, let us not give them any more power over our taxes by passing the so-called “fair tax.” What is more fair than everyone paying the same percentage? If you make more, you pay more. I think if voters give our politicians more power, they will probably pass loopholes so they and their buddies can avoid higher taxes.

Larry Ruder • Granite City

