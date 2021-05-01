 Skip to main content
Letter: Border crossers violate the law; don’t pamper them
Letter: Border crossers violate the law; don't pamper them

New migrant facilities crop up to ease crowding, again

FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo, a migrant child peeks through the U.S.-Mexico border metal wall as a group of migrants is processed and taken into custody while trying to sneak across the border in Abram-Perezville, Texas. For the third time in seven years, U.S. officials are scrambling to handle a dramatic spike in children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border alone, leading to a massive expansion in emergency facilities to house them as more kids arrive than are being released to close relatives in the United States. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

 Julio Cortez

Regarding “Tensions rise within Biden administration as migrant kids crowd shelters” (April 15): In my opinion, the Post-Dispatch has a knack for being critical of remedies enacted by elected officials and the latest in regards to imprisoned migrants is no exception.

The people who enter the United States illegally cannot be regarded as law-abiders. Regardless of whether they are escaping economic hardship or criminal activities does not give them the right to violate the laws of this country. Thousands of U.S. citizens face dire circumstances also.

So, maybe the Post-Dispatch could suggest a realistic solution to this crisis.

Mel Herr • Webster Groves

