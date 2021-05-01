Letter: Border crossers violate the law; don’t pamper them

Regarding “Tensions rise within Biden administration as migrant kids crowd shelters” (April 15): In my opinion, the Post-Dispatch has a knack for being critical of remedies enacted by elected officials and the latest in regards to imprisoned migrants is no exception.

The people who enter the United States illegally cannot be regarded as law-abiders. Regardless of whether they are escaping economic hardship or criminal activities does not give them the right to violate the laws of this country. Thousands of U.S. citizens face dire circumstances also.

So, maybe the Post-Dispatch could suggest a realistic solution to this crisis.

Mel Herr • Webster Groves