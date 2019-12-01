Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Ruling backs asylum seekers at border prior to policy shift

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 file photo, United States Border Patrol agents stand by a vehicle near one of the border walls separating Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, in San Diego. A federal judge has ruled that a partial ban on asylum doesn't apply to anyone who appeared at an official border crossing before July 16 to make a claim, a move that could spare thousands of people. The administration said in July that it would deny asylum to anyone who traveled through another country without applying there first. The ban was on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court decided in September that it could take effect during a legal challenge. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

 Gregory Bull

Regarding “Money wasted on impeachments could help needy” (Nov. 23): The letter writer wants to know why money should be spent on the impeachment process that could be better spent on other things. It is odd that he does not mention the wasted billions being spent on a wall that will supposedly “protect” us. It has already been reported that the wall can be climbed or cut through with a saw sold at any hardware store. Those many billions could be spent on better things like education, health care and infrastructure.

Carolyn Landry • St. Charles