Regarding “Money wasted on impeachments could help needy” (Nov. 23): The letter writer wants to know why money should be spent on the impeachment process that could be better spent on other things. It is odd that he does not mention the wasted billions being spent on a wall that will supposedly “protect” us. It has already been reported that the wall can be climbed or cut through with a saw sold at any hardware store. Those many billions could be spent on better things like education, health care and infrastructure.
Carolyn Landry • St. Charles