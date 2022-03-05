Letter: Bosley’s language about mentally disabled is deplorable

Regarding “St. Louis aldermen may bar or limit virtual legislating while driving” (Feb. 24): The R-word, or the R-slur, was derived from the antiquated medical term “mental retardation” used to describe individuals with developmental disabilities in the 1960s. Over time, the R-word has been used as an insult, synonymous to “stupid” or “idiot.” St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley shocked the disability community when he stated during a Feb. 23 committee meeting: “I just want to say this, we are not retarded. You know we are the legislative body.”

In 2010, Rosa’s Law eliminated the use of the word in federal law. For more than 20 years, campaigns around the world have called for the end of the R-word. Paraquad is united with fellow St. Louis disability organizations in the belief that the R-word is offensive and hurtful.

Regardless of Alderman Bosley’s intention, we expect more. We expect elected officials to represent everyone in their community and to treat everyone with dignity and respect. Words matter, and any form of oppression keeps people with disabilities and other historically underrepresented communities from experiencing equity and inclusion.

Aimee Wehmeier • St. Louis

Paraquad President