Letter: Bost fails character test in supporting Texas lawsuit

Bravo to the Post-Dispatch for the Dec. 13 editorial calling out Republican Reps. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, and Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, for signing on to the assault on democracy initiated by Texas’ attorney general, Ken Paxton (“Problem Creators Caucus”).
This should have been an easy test of character — simply stay away from the issue, something the majority of Republicans seem to be good at where condemning President Donald Trump is involved. But no, Bost and Wagner decided to actively step forward, not to condemn, but to sign on. I’m particularly disappointed in my congressman, Mike Bost. He is a Marine veteran. One would think that integrity, honor and doing the right thing —character traits honed and reinforced in the Marine Corps — would still reside in his thinking today. Evidently not. Bost has been Trump’s lapdog for the past four years, silent in the face of bullying and corruption.
Regarding the amicus brief, he had the simple option of turning away; he didn’t even have to voice opposition. Given the chance to demonstrate a semblance of the same character strength as fellow Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Bost failed the character test. He chose to support and be an active part this shameful act of vandalism against democracy.