Letter: Bost fails character test in supporting Texas lawsuit

This should have been an easy test of character — simply stay away from the issue, something the majority of Republicans seem to be good at where condemning President Donald Trump is involved. But no, Bost and Wagner decided to actively step forward, not to condemn, but to sign on. I’m particularly disappointed in my congressman, Mike Bost. He is a Marine veteran. One would think that integrity, honor and doing the right thing —character traits honed and reinforced in the Marine Corps — would still reside in his thinking today. Evidently not. Bost has been Trump’s lapdog for the past four years, silent in the face of bullying and corruption.