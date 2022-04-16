Letter: Bost seems confused between free markets and communism

I recently received my latest weekly “Bost Bulletin,” from Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, and I wonder about his level of competence.

Bost mistakenly believes high oil prices are a result of President Joe Biden’s policies. In reality, energy prices are set by world supply and demand pressures — not by any president of any one country. It’s also contradicted by the U.S. Energy Information Agency, which publishes supply and consumption information. According to this agency, the U.S. is an independent “net exporter” of oil, meaning we sell more than we consume.

The “Bost Bulletin” also touts a Republican memo to Biden asking to lower fertilizer prices for farmers. Obviously, like the price of oil, Bost believes Biden controls the cost of goods produced by U.S. companies. He doesn’t seem to understand federal intervention would require the U.S. to abandon capitalism for a socialist or communist model, where government controls the means of production, prices, and services.

I guess Bost thinks his constituents will believe any false information he puts into his bulletin.

David Vail • O’Fallon, Ill.