Letter: Botanical Garden backer also supported failed tax hike

Peter Raven, the former director of the Missouri Botanical Garden, is getting a lot of attention in the news media now that his memoir, “Driven by Nature: A Personal Journey From Shanghai to Botany to Global Sustainability,” has come out. But what's being overlooked is some of his history at the garden in which he has not always been honest with the public.

In 1989, the garden put a property tax increase on the ballot. It was said the additional funding was needed to support garden programs in St. Louis. What wasn't mentioned in the campaign was the growing and costly worldwide research effort at the garden.

Botanical research has always been part of the mission at Shaw's Garden, but Raven wanted to build a global research empire. That is where considerable resources are allocated. The garden has researchers in 35 countries around the world. It has 100 people working just in Madagascar.