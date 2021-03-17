Letter: Botanical Garden grows to meet community's needs

Regarding the letter "Botanical Garden improvements are ruining an oasis" (March 8): As a life-long member of the Missouri Botanical Garden, I have seen the garden go through many changes. As some old and familiar areas were removed, more was gained as the garden continued to grow to meet the needs of the community. I believe the same will be true with the new Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center.

While some lament the removal of trees for the project, when complete, the project calls for double the number of trees in the new landscape. New plantings are slated to include 30,000 individual specimens. The new visitor center is to have two new gardens, including a large new entrance garden whose plantings will represent the garden’s research and conservation work in the Midwest and around the world. The new building is to have a new indoor conservatory space offering plant displays 12 months of the year, including space for community plant and flower shows.